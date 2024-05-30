Pagasa announces start of rainy season

The state weather bureau declared the onset of the rainy season as the first tropical cyclone in the country this year finally left the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday.

The onset of the rainy season was announced by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) after Typhoon ''Aghon'' left the Philippine Area of Responsibility around 12 noon.

"The occurrence of scattered rainshowers, frequent thunderstorms, the passage of Typhoon 'Aghon', and the southwest monsoon (Habagat) over the past few days have brought significant rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas signifies the start of the rainy season in the country," said Pagasa.

It also noted that "the high chance of La Nina conditions to develop by the July-August-September period increases the likelihood of above-normal rainfall conditions in some areas of the country, especially towards the end of the year."

Pagasa said "breaks in rainfall that extend over a few days or weeks, also referred to as monsoon breaks" may also be experienced during the rainy season.

"The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the adverse impacts of the rainy season, Habagat, and the impending La Nina such as floods and rain-induced landslides," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS