Driver dies, but Japanese child and maid survive road rage in Makati

An elderly driver died after being shot at the Ayala southbound tunnel in Barangay Urdaneta, Makati City during a road rage incident.

A seven-year-old child, who is Japanese according to the embassy, and a 47-year-old maid survived.

Based on an initial police report, a 65-year-old stay-in driver of a white Toyota Innova, identified as Aniceto Mateo, died after he was shot by a suspect at the wheel of a black Mercedes Benz.

Mateo was driving the child and the maid home to Ayala Alabang when the shooting incident occurred.

In a press briefing, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. said authorities were able to identify the suspect as Gerard Raymond Yu after a follow-up investigation at his residence in Riverside Village in Pasig City.

“A black Mercedes Benz with plate No. DAD9670 was also found in the residence. The plate No BCS77 was also found inside the Mercedes Benz. Two caliber .40 pistols were also seized from the suspects,” Abalos said.

Abalos said the confiscated firearms were brought to the PNP Forensic Group for ballistic examination while Yu underwent a paraffin test.

“The suspect tested positive for gunpowder nitrate. One of the seized firearms described… matched the recovered fired cartridge case from the suspect’s firearm during ballistic examination,” Abalos said.

He said the PNP is going to file a murder case against Yu.

For his part, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Regional Director Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. said Valmorio testified that the drivers were racing to see who can get ahead.

“As to the motive of the incident as of now as per the testimony of one of the living witnesses, she is one of the people who was riding the Innova who survived. She is saying that they were racing on the street so that shows the motive,” Nartatez said.

Makati City Police chief Col. Edward Cutiyog said the maid and the child were not hurt but were ''a little traumatized''.

Citing reports, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil said the suspect had a license to own and possess firearms but he had no permit to carry firearms outside of residence.

The police report also cited that the Land Transportation Office said that the black Mercedez Benz involved in the incident is registered under the name of Hosai Susumu, a resident of U307 Anahola Building, Ohana Place, Almanza Uno Las Pinas City.

Authorities have yet to confirm if Susumu is a Japanese national. Jaspearl Tan/DMS