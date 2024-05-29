Death toll due to “Aghon” rises to six: OCD

The number of people who died due to Typhoon “Aghon”, the country's first storm, has risen to six while injured persons went up to eight, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Tuesday.In an interview with Unang Balita, OCD Spokesperson Edgar Posadas said only one death in Northern Mindanao was verified while five were still being confirmed.“This is a 14-year-old female from Misamis Oriental and she died due to multiple physical injuries because a collapsed tree fell on her,” Posadas said.He added that most fatalities were from drowning or from a tree falling on them.Posadas said only one of the eight injured was confirmed.According to Posadas, the Bicol Region was the hardest hit by “Aghon”.He said that only Lucena City in Quezon said they were declaring a state of calamity, but the Quezon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said the first and second districts of the province could also declare a state of calamity.The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that 12,436 families or 36,143 persons were affected, wherein 6,130 families or 10,349 individuals were from the Bicol Region.Of this number, 4,076 families or 16,426 individuals were served inside evacuation centers while 1,245 families or 5,614 individuals were served outside.The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) earlier lifted wind signals as “Aghon” maintained its strength while accelerating northeastward away from Luzon. Jaspearl Tan/DMS