PCG opens northernmost station in Batanes

As part of the government's effort to improve the maritime domain awareness capability of the country, the Philippine Coast Guard inaugurated on Thursday its station in the northernmost province of Luzon, the National Security Council announced on Friday.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano who opened the Philippine Coast Guard monitoring station in Itbayat, Batanes commended the PCG under Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan for their dedication and effort in overcoming logistical challenges to complete this critical project.

"The establishment of this new monitoring station is a strategic move to enhance maritime domain awareness and strengthen security measures along the Luzon Strait, a vital international waterway,” he said.

Ano highlighted the significance of the new facility in Itbayat, the country's northernmost inhabited municipality, as a beacon of improved monitoring capacity and capabilities along the Luzon Strait.

He underscored the importance of this region for international maritime trade, digital communications, and as a potential flashpoint for regional and international conflicts.

“This new facility not only extends the services offered by the national government through the PCG here in Itbayat, Batanes, but also improves the country’s Maritime Domain Awareness efforts in Northern Luzon,” he said.

As he further stressed the need for heightened vigilance and security in the region, Ano recalled that “in 2022, the area around Itbayat witnessed a military build-up as China responded to political developments between Taiwan and the United States. China's corresponding naval response was observed in the Luzon Strait."

Ano noted that "securing peace, stability, and freedom of navigation along the Luzon Strait is crucial for ensuring Philippine national security and economic prosperity" as he pointed out the frequent presence of China-flagged research or survey vessels in the Luzon Strait, which often display erratic navigational patterns as they transit to and from the Philippine Rise.

As the new station will serve as an information hub, where essential maritime data and intelligence will be gathered, it is expected to improve the PCG response to threats such as illicit trade, trafficking, piracy, and foreign intrusions. Robina Asido/DMS