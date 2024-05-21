Zubiri steps down as senate president

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri stepped down Monday after 14 senators voted to replace him.

Replacing Zubiri, who held the position for two years, was Senator Francis Escudero. Senator Jinggoy Estrada was tapped Senate President Pro-Tempore while Senator Francis Tolentino was named majority floor leader.

In a privilege speech after the senators met, an emotional Zubiri said:''I failed to follow instructions from the powers that be. As simple as that.''

Zubiri said the Senate's fight against the People's Initiative to amend the 1973 Constitution and the timeline to achieve charter change probably spelled his demise as senate president.

Escudero told a press conference that no one from the Palace called him and stressed that the Senate will remain independent.

The ouster of Zubiri, who is in last term as senator, takes place a few days before Congress goes on break on Wednesday. DMS