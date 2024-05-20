Marcos: Single electronic invoicing system to improve inspection of all goods imported to PH

The government is implementing digital and integrated pre-border technical verification and cross-border electronic invoicing of all imported commodities.

The move is based on Administrative Order No. 23 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

It aims to expedite the inspection of all imported goods entering the country and further strengthen national security, safeguard consumers’ rights, and protect the environment against sub-standard and dangerous imported goods.

“A single electronic invoicing system controlled by the Philippine Government is necessary to effectively monitor international trade transactions of all imported goods,” the AO.

The May 13 AO, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, is creating the Committee for Pre-border Technical Verification and Cross- border Electronic Invoicing.

The committee shall be composed of the secretary of finance as the chairperson, with the secretaries of agriculture, trade, energy, health, environment and natural resources and information communications technology serving as members.

Other members include the BOC commissioner, director general of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and two non-voting representatives from duly recognized industry associations to be appointed by the chairperson upon recommendation of the committee.

The BOC, as the primary government entity responsible for implementing customs procedures, is implementing the electronic invoicing system in accordance with the government’s strategic direction and policy guidance, international trade standards, and existing laws and regulations.

The provisions of the order shall be applied to all import commodities in three phases: Phase one for agricultural goods; phase two, non-agricultural goods with health and safety issues; and phase three, other goods with misdeclaration to avoid duties and taxes.

Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act directs the state to develop and implement programs for the continuous enhancement of customs systems and processes. Presidential News Desk