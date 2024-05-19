CHR express concern over an ordinance in Abra proposing death penalty for illegal dumping of garbage

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) expressed concern over a barangay ordinance in Bangued, Abra that suggested "death" as a third offense penalty for the illegal dumping of garbage.

"While we recognize the importance of proper waste management and ordinances that will improve residents' waste disposal practices within their communities, such cruel directives and offenses do not address the problem, instead, it only perpetuates confusion, perplexity, and distress among the constituents," the commission said on Saturday.

"These heinous remarks have not only caused social unrest but also posed a direct threat to the right to life. The Commission urges everyone, particularly local leaders and people in power, to refrain from making light of such sensitive topics. The right to life is a fundamental human right that must be respected and protected at all times." it added.

The CHR stressed that " death penalty is prohibited under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, and its reimposition was officially abolished in 2006."

"Such ordinances must align with national laws and respect fundamental human rights, ensuring that they do not overstep legal and ethical boundaries. We reaffirm our stance against capital punishment," it stated.

"The CHR has similarly stressed the aforementioned concerns, notwithstanding our legal obligations to uphold the right to life as mandated by the 1987 Philippine Constitution and our obligation to uphold the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which completely and perpetually banned the imposition of the death penalty in the country," the commission added.

The CHR made its statement after the Chairman and five other officials of Barangay Calaba, Bangued in Abra were suspended temporarily for crafting the ordinance.

The three months suspension of the barangay officials was reportedly ordered by Bangued mayor Mila Valera early this month.

Based on the ordinance crafted by the suspended barangay officials, violators will be penalized with a P1000 fine for first offense, then P1000 fine and eight hours of community service for second offense and getting a gunshot for the third offense. Robina Asido/DMS