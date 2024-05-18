Philippines, Japan sign exchange of notes to buy 5 more MRRVs

By Robina Asido

The Philippines and Japan signed an exchange of notes to acquire five 97-meter offshore patrol capable Multi-Role Response Vessels (MRRV) for the Philippine Coast Guard were signed in Pasay City on Friday.

The notes were signed by Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In his speech, Manalo said exchange of notes "mark another significant milestone in our strengthened partnership concerning the development priorities of the Philippines."

Manalo said the five additional 97-meter MRRVs will foster the "Philippine Coast Guard maritime surveillance, response and enforcement capabilities, ensuring safer and more secure seas for our people and for those who travel our waters."

"I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Government of Japan for its strong support for Philippine development priorities and activities," he added.

In his part, Endo expressed hope that the five additional MRRV's for the PCG will "further contribute to ensure a Rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific."

"Going forward, Japan will steadily continue its support for the PCG's capacity-building," he said.

"Through this grant, we hope to strengthen maritime law enforcement in the Philippines and establish and promote the rule of maritime law," he added.

Endo mentioned that "the West Philippine Sea issues are directly related to regional peace and stability and are matters of legitimate concern to the international community, including Japan."

"We recognize that the security of sea lanes, including the WPS, is extremely important for Japan because Japan is heavily dependent on trade with other countries," he said.

Endo also noted that "the addition of high frequency communication systems" for the five additional ships and its "onshore facilities will further ensure the effective operation of the multipurpose vessels."

The acquisition of the five MRRVs is part of the third phase of the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project (MSCIP) of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through the Official Development Assistance or ODA grant amounting to 68.38 billion yen.

The first phase of the project which includes the acquisition of 10 units of 44-meter MRRVs amounting to a total of 18.73 billion yen were delivered from 2016 to 2018 while the second phase amounting to 16.45 billion yen includes the delivery of two 97-meter MRRVs from May to June 2022.

The two foreign ministers also signed the exchange of notes for the Official Development Assistance (ODA) grant on the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship or JDS 2024 for academic year 2025-2026.

"For the academic year 2025-2026 we have 327 million Japanese yen, or approximately 121 million pesos will be made available to Filipinos who wish to pursue postgraduate study degrees in Japan," said Manalo.

Endo noted that "since the JDS began accepting students from the Philippines in 2002, a total of 439 young officials have studied in Japan and most are now holding key positions in the Philippine government."

"We are optimistic that this signing will sustain and further strengthen the bilateral relations between our two countries," he said. DMS