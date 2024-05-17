First day of apprehending colorum jeepneys “generally peaceful”: NCRPO

The first day of the apprehension of unconsolidated jeepneys was “generally peaceful”, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Thursday.

In an interview with dzBB, NCRPO spokesperson Col. Eunice Salas said they have not yet received any reports of the Interagency Council for Traffic apprehending jeepney drivers who failed to join cooperatives or corporations after the April 30 deadline.

The Interagency Council for Traffic is composed of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Salas also said they have not monitored any stranded passengers but have prepared mobility assets if needed.

In a “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon” briefing, Transportation Undersecretary Jesus Ferdinand Ortega, citing the LTFRB, said that around 80 percent of public utility vehicles (PUVs) have consolidated nationwide while about 60 percent have consolidated in Manila.

Ortega said they are still finalizing the total number of PUVs that have consolidated.

“It is very important to note that we have the right number. A high number of PUVs have joined the government’s program for our commuters. That’s why the program, as promised by the government to the people will continue. We will not stop anymore. We will continue to improve this program because, at the end of the day, the commuters will benefit from this,” Ortega said.

LTFRB said that continuing operations using a "colorum" vehicle could lead to a one-year suspension for the driver, a P50,000 fine for the operator, and the impounding of the vehicle in 30 days.

LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III earlier announced that jeepneys that failed to consolidate after the deadline would be considered “colorum”. Jaspearl Tan/DMS