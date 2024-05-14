NCR heat index one degree Celsius short of all-time high of 46 degrees Celsius

Despite afternoon rainfall in Pasay City, the weather station at the Ninoy Aquno International Airport (NAIA) on Monday registered a heat index of 45 degrees Celsius, one degree below the all-time high for the National Capital Region (NCR). the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa),

On Sunday, the heat index at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was 44 degrees Celsius.

The record high was 46 degrees Celsius, set on April 24 at NAIA.

At the other NCR station, the heat index at the Science Garden was at 43 degrees Celsius, down by one degree Celsius from Sunday.

Grace Castaneda, a Pagasa weather specialist, said, "we may experience rainfall... because our humidity is high. When humidity is high, there is a chance of rain." DMS-Eric Acidre