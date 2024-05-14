China could isolate Ayungin Shoal from Philippines if it occupies Escoda Shoal: PCG spokesperson

China could isolate Ayungin Shoal from the Philippines if it occupies Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson said Monday.

In a press briefing, PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said if China’s alleged reclamation activities are completed, it could build another naval base, which would make it hard for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Coast Guard to conduct resupply missions.

“You know, Sabina Shoal is very close (to the) Palawan province. Secondly, this is the rendezvous point of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines whenever we do the resupply mission,” Tarriela told reporters.

“You know, Sabina Shoal is very close (to the) Palawan province. Secondly, this is the rendezvous point of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Force School whenever we do the resupply mission,” Tarriela told reporters.

“ If the Chinese could be very successful in carrying out this kind of reclamation and then converting this once again to another Naval base or something, it will be very difficult for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippines Coast Guard to do the resupply mission because they have already encircled the entire Ayungin Shoal,” he added.

The PCG earlier announced that it deployed BRP Teresa Magbanua to monitor the supposed creation of an artificial island in the shoal by destroying coral reefs.

According to Tarriela, the coast guard’s presence in Escoda Shoal has deterred China from continuing its illegal actions.

''We’re just going to be deployed in those areas to be decided by the Task Force West Philippine Sea for us to maintain our presence. As to the higher level of decision-making of doing a fisherman shelter or grounding another vessel, this is beyond the Philippine Coast Guard mandate, and we will respect that if ever that will be the decision of the national government,” Tarriela said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS