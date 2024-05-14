China sending ''largest blockade'' of ships to Scarborough Shoal

A ''huge force'' of Chinese maritime militia with China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were deployed to Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc ahead of the scheduled sail of the Filipino civilian convoy in the area this week.

In his X (twitter) account, retired US Air Force Col. Raymond Powell of the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation Project Myoushou at Stanford University said at least 30 Chinese vessels are on their way to swarm and guard the shoal.

"China is sending a huge force to blockade Scarborough Shoal ahead of the 'Atin Ito' civilian convoy setting sail from the Philippines Tuesday," he said.

"By this time tomorrow at least four Coast Guard and 26 large maritime militia ships are on blockade (not counting "dark" vessels)," he added.

Powell said this is so far the "largest blockade" of Chinese vessels he has tracked at Scarborough Shoal.

"This will be by far the largest blockade I'll have ever tracked at Scarborough. China seems determined to aggressively enforce its claim over the shoal, of which it seized control from the Philippines in 2012 as summarized by Asia MTI (Maritime Transparency Initiative)," he said.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea,

stressed the PCG's commitment to ensure the safety of the participants of the civilian convoy although he added that the activity of Atin Ito Coalition is not sanctioned by the government.

"For the PCG our objective is only to ensure the safety of those who will be joining. We have to make sure that they will not be harassed or at least injured in case they will be harassed by the Chinese Coast Guard," he said.

"The commandant has already expressed his commitment that our role will only be limited to ensuring the safety and security of those civilian who will be joining the coalition but again let me stress the fact that this initiative is not sanction by the national government or by the NTF WPS (National Task Force West Philippine Sea), this initiative is led by Atin Ito coalition and this," he added. Robina Asido/DMS