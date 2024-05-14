DFA starts investigating alleged illegal activities by foreign diplomats

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Monday it has begun an investigation of alleged illegal activities by foreign diplomats in the country.

This was announced by the DFA following the reported violation of Chinese Embassy officials on the Philippines of the Anti-Wire Tapping Law over the alleged recording of conversation between a Chinese diplomat and a Philippine military official regarding the "new model" arrangement for the resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs will look into any reports of illegal and unlawful activities by diplomatic officials, and undertake necessary action in line with existing laws and regulations," it noted in a statement on Monday.

The DFA stressed that "foreign diplomats accredited to the Philippines are accorded the necessary liberties to conduct their diplomatic duties, with the expectation that they, in turn, will conduct their diplomatic activities with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, in pursuit of common interests and mutually beneficial outcomes."

"Being a strong advocate of rules-based governance, the Philippine Government is firm and united in respecting and upholding the rule of law in both the domestic and international milieus," it said.

"It is in this context that the Philippines?as a responsible member of the international community of nations?has consistently called for adherence to international law, including the United Nations Charter, the Vienna Conventions governing inter-state relations, and in the maritime domain the 1982 UNCLOS, among others," the DFA added.

In a press conference in Beijing last Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said that the call for the expulsion of the Chinese envoy over the alleged violation of the Anti-Wire Tapping Law shows the guilt and desperation of Philippine government officials.

"The Philippines’ response shows exactly their guilty conscience in the face of facts and evidence and how exasperated and desperate they have become," he said.

"We ask the Philippines to ensure that Chinese diplomats can carry out their duty normally, and to stop provocations and infringements. The Philippines needs to quit denying the facts and must not make reckless moves that will only backfire on the Philippines itself," he added. Robina Asido/DMS