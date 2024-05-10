Debris from Chinese rocket may have fallen near Rozul Reef: PhilSA

Debris from a Chinese rocket may fallen near the Rozul Reef in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) said Thursday.

In an advisory, the PhilSA confirmed the launch of the Long March 3B/E rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan in China at around 9 am.

“Expected debris from the rocket launch was projected to have fallen within the identified drop zones approximately 28 NM (nautical miles) away from Rozul Reef and 38 NM away from Patag Island,” PhilSA said.

It said that details of the rocket drop zone were revealed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning of an “aerospace flight activity” and that it had distributed a pre-launch report to relevant government agencies and authorities before the rocket’s launch.

“Unburned debris from rockets, such as the booster and faring, are designed to be discarded as the rocket enters outer space. While not projected to fall on land features or inhabited areas, falling debris poses danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone,” PhilSA said.

“There is also a possibility for the debris to float around the area and wash toward nearby coasts. Additionally, the possibility of an uncontrolled re-entry to the atmosphere of the rocket’s upper stages returning from outer space cannot be ruled out at this time,” it added.

PhilSA reiterated that the public should inform authorities if suspected debris is sighted.

It also warned against retrieving or coming in close contact with the debris since it may contain remains of toxic substances such as rocket fuel. Jaspearl Tan/DMS