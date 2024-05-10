DFA warns public against "falling for false narratives" amid release of unverifiable recordings of alleged "new model" deal with China

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) warns the public that unverifiable recordings of supposed conversations with Philippine officials on the alleged "new model" arrangement reportedly released by Chinese diplomats could demonstrate efforts to sow discord and confusion.

In a statement on Thursday, DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said "the DFA cautions against falling for false narratives" referring to the release of the transcript or audio of supposed conversation between the head of the Armed Forces of the Philippines - Western Command (AFP-Wescom) and a Chinese diplomat concerning the alleged “new model” arrangement on the resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

"Resorting to tactics such as releasing unverifiable recordings of supposed conversations with Philippine officials could demonstrate efforts to sow discord and confusion among Philippine agencies and the Filipino public," she said.

"Diplomats should strictly adhere to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR), particularly Article 41 thereof, which states that “…it is the duty of all persons……to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving State. They also have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State," she added.

In another statement on Wednesday night, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said "the AFP will not dignify the claim of the Chinese Embassy in Manila that our organization has agreed to a 'new model' for conduct in the Ayungin Shoal."

"China’s claim of an audio recording allegedly between Vice Admiral (Alberto) Carlos and a Chinese diplomat does not merit significant concern as it appears to be a malign influence effort from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)," the AFP chief stated.

He also noted that "transcripts can easily be fabricated, and audio recordings can be manufactured by using deep fakes."

"These reports only aim to serve as a distraction from the China Coast Guard’s ongoing aggressive behavior in the West Philippine Sea," said Brawner.

"The AFP remains to be a professional organization. We urge the public and the media to handle such reports with care and to avoid spreading unverified information that could further escalate tensions or mislead public opinion," he added. Robina Asido/DMS