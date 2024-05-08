Marcos orders DENR to ensure accessible water to 40 million underserved Filipinos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the national government to come up with concrete solutions on how the government will be able to provide sufficient water supply to at least 40 million Filipinos who have no access to freshwater.

In a sectoral meeting at the Malacanan Palace on Tuesday, Marcos emphasized that 40 million underserved Filipinos is a large number that should be addressed accordingly by the government to ensure their welfare and proper access to water supply.

“Let’s come up with a plan for the 40 million so that they have at least potable water to take in. We need to attend as much as we can, come up with a plan with the remaining 40 million who do not have an assured water supply ? locally sourced water supply,” Marcos said.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga told Marcos said the 40 million residents who do not have enough access to water supply usually ride a motorbanca to fetch water from the nearest island.

In a press briefing, DENR Undersecretary Carlos Primo David said they have a few strategies to provide sufficient water supply to the 40 million individuals who are mostly residing in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

David said one of the strategies they have in mind for small island barangays and other coastal areas is to provide them water supply through the so-called desalination process, which is the conversion of seawater to freshwater.

David said they have a list of 65 island barangays where they will start the desalination process.

“Para siyang pangsala na kung saan ay through pressure ay pipilitin na pumasok iyong tubig dito sa membrane na ito at maiiwan dahil maliliit lang iyong butas noong filter ? maiiwan ang lahat ng salt at ang lalabas lang ay iyong fresh water,” David explained.

Asked if desalinated water is safe for drinking, David replied in the affirmative, saying it is being used in Middle East countries and some parts of the United States where there is no sufficient supply of freshwater. Presidential News Desk