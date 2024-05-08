Chinese maritime militia ships in West Philippine Sea decreases: AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) monitored a slight decrease in the number of Chinese maritime militia vessels in the West Philippines Sea following the reported surge last week.

"Yes there was a surge on the beginning but for this week there is no significant surge in the number of China vessels in the West Philippine Sea compared to last week's numbers. There is slight decrease actually and the number of China maritime militia vessels from 110 last April 29 we have recorded only 88 by May 6," AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said on Tuesday.

Padilla said out of the 88 Chinese maritime militia vessels, 16 were monitored in Bajo de Masinloc, 30 in Ayungin Shoal, 35 in Pag-asa Island, one in Kota Island and six Panata Island.

She noted that 10 Chinese Coast Guard vessels and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were also monitored as of Monday.

Padilla noted that there could be several reasons for the decrease in Chinese maritime militia vessels in the West Philippine Sea but she refused to speculate..

"There could be several reasons for the decline in Chinese maritime militia vessels at Scarborough Shoal and Philippine-occupied features. We cannot speculate on their activity thus, we cannot pinpoint the exact cause," she said. Robina Asido/DMS