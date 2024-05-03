BRP Bagacay is the first Japan-made ship damaged by China Coast Coast Guard: PCG

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said BRP Bagacay is the first multi-role response vessel from Japan that was damaged by the water cannon of the China Coast Guard (CCG).

"So far our 44 meter vessels, we have 10 of those. This is the only ship that was damaged by the water cannon of the Chinese Coast Guard," Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea said in a radio interview on Thursday.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, ordered the immediate damage assessment for BRP Bagacay after it arrived in Port Area Manilla on Thursday.

Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said the superstructure or the main area of the ship was damaged. He added in a later message that initial damage was estimated at P 2 to P3 million.

He said the Coast Guard Fleet is evaluating the vessel’s structural integrity to determine needed repairs.

“We are also providing its crew with comprehensive medical check-ups to ensure their well-being. Our personnel know the risks, yet they continue to fulfill their duties as public servants. We want to make sure that the Command provides their needs while in the performance of the PCG’s mandated functions,” Balilo said.

BRP Bagacay and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) BRP Bankaw were conducting maritime patrol and humanitarian mission for Filipino fishing boats in Scarborough Shoal when they were "harassed, blocked, water cannoned, and rammed” by the Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia last Tuesday. Robina Asido/DMS