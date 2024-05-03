DFA summons Chinese envoy over recent harassment in Scarborough Shoal

Following the recent harassment against the Philippine government vessels in Scarborough shoal, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned an official of the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Thursday.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy of Manila Zhou Zhiyong was summoned to protest the recent harassment of Chinese ships against the vessels of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) patrolling the Scarborough shoal last April 3.

"The Philippines protested the harassment, ramming, swarming, shadowing and blocking, dangerous maneuvers, use of water cannons, and other aggressive actions of China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels against the vessels of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) enroute to Bajo de Masinloc," she said.

"China’s aggressive actions, particularly its water cannon use, caused damage to vessels of PCG and BFAR. The Philippines demanded that Chinese vessels leave Bajo de Masinloc and its vicinity immediately," she added.

Daza said as of April 30, a total of 20 diplomatic protests were filed against China since January this year while a total of 153 protests were recorded since the start of the present administration. Robina Asido/DMS