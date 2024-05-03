Flight to Japan delayed due to bomb threat: BI

A flight bound for Japan was delayed for five hours due to a bomb threat on Wednesday, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Thursday.

According to the BI, Philippine Airlines flight PR412 that was scheduled to depart from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, was delayed after airport authorities received a bomb threat call from an unidentified woman.

"Passengers were promptly evacuated, and the plane underwent thorough security checks before being cleared for departure," BI said.

Following the incident the BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco warned that foreign nationals involved in bomb jokes may face denial of entry to the Philippines or deportation.

Tansingco emphasized, "bomb jokes or any comments referencing explosives are not taken lightly, especially in sensitive environments like airports. Such actions can be construed as threats and may lead to exclusion or deportation if foreign nationals are involved."

"We urge all foreign nationals to exercise caution and refrain from making any statements or jokes that could be deemed as threats to security," he said.

“Our country remains hospitable for foreigners, but for only those who follow our laws,” he added.

The BI also reminded foreign nationals of their obligation to adhere to Philippine laws and regulations while in the country, lest be met with sanctions from them or from local law enforcement agencies. Robina Asido/DMS