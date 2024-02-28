Farm damage from El Nino in four regions over P800 million: NDRRMC

The damage to agriculture due to El Nino in four regions rose to over P800 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday.

The NDRRMC has recorded a total production loss of 21,599.08 metric tons which cost around P810,711,612.25.

A total of 12,493.79 hectares of farm lands were affected by El Nino, of which 2,239.25 hectares were totally damaged or had no chance of recovery and 10,254.54 hectares were partially damaged.

It also noted that 13,326 farmers and fisherfolk were affected in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

As part of its effort to mitigate the adverse impact of the El Nino phenomenon in Mindoro Island, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., mobilized on Monday a rapid response team to deliver urgent aid to the island’s farmers and fisherfolks and assess agricultural damage caused by the prolonged dry spell.

Laurel also instructed the National Food Authority to ensure distribution of rice to affected populations in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development as he underscores the government's commitment to ensure food security.

Due to the worsening situation, Laurel also appealed to local government units across Mindoro to officially declare a state of calamity, if warranted. Such a declaration would enable DA to extend comprehensive assistance to affected communities, including financial aid, agricultural inputs like crop seeds, and livestock, he said.

In a radio interview on Monday night, Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor said the municipalities of Mansalay and Bulalacao were placed under a state of calamity due to the effect of El Nino.

"We have two affected municipalities, that's the municipalities of Mansalay and Bulalacao at the southernmost part. We have recorded 1,313 affected hectares, comprising the rice, and high value crops, which are fruits and vegetables," he said.

"The total farmers affected is already at 1,200 while the Samantala total value of losses in the rice, vegetable and fruits reached over 202 million pesos," he added. Robina Asido/DMS