Marcos thanks Davaoenos for unwavering support to his administration

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his gratitude to Davaoenos for their unwavering and warm support to his administration as he fondly remembered the long friendships that he and his family had forged in the city.

In his speech during the distribution of 2,529 land titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries in Davao City, President Marcos said he is happy that he was able to set foot in the city, recalling how its residents helped him and his family.

“Masaya ako at nakadalaw ako dito sa Davao. Maraming masasayang alala ang ibinigay ng Davaoeno sa akin at sa aking pamilya sa mga nakalipas na panahon,” Marcos said in his speech before the ARBs.

“Maraming mga pagkakaibigang panghabambuhay ang nabuo rito, hindi maaaring mawala sa aking puso ang pagmamahal ng Davao [at] sa mga tao rito,” the chief executive added, eliciting applause from the crowd.

Marcos also emphasized that he is glad to become part of the distribution of the land titles to ARBs.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte accompanied Marcos in the distribution of the land titles along with Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrad Estrella and Special Assistant to the President Secretary Anton Lagdameo. Presidential News Desk