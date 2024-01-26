Japan confers Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon to businessman

By Robina Asido

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa awarded on Wednesday the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon to businessman Egmidio Cesar Jose for his valuable contribution to strengthening the economic relations between the two countries.

During the conferment ceremony in Makati City, Koshikawa recognized and highlighted the achievements of Jose who he described as an aspiring business leader.

"This accolade by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan is a tribute to Mr. Jose for tirelessly working towards fostering understanding, cooperation, and friendship between our two nations, embodying the spirit of business and collaboration," he said.

"This is indeed a testament that we can achieve more when Filipino craftsmanship and Japanese innovation come together," he added.

In his speech, Jose noted that the award is not just a recognition of achievement but a testament to a journey that has shaped his life".

"I am truly honored to receive this award. It is one of the milestones in my life to get this award, so it's very important for me and for my family too," he said.

"My enduring bond with Japan and the Japanese manufacturing and business communities has profoundly influenced both my personal and professional paths," he added.

Koshikawa said Jose, who was the first Filipino to be awarded the Special Overseas Recognition Award by the Toyota Motor Corporation in 2014, was also recognized as an Outstanding Entrepreneur for 2023 by the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).

He said Jose established a battery component manufacturing company in 1974 and played an important role in the Philippine automotive sector through local production of car components, parts, and assembly.

Jose was appointed chairman of the Philippine-Japan Economic Cooperation Committee in 2014, Inc. and also served five terms as President of the Laguna Technopark Association Inc. since 2010 and become the President of the Philippine Parts Maker Association (PPMA) and 2012 and Chairman Emeritus of Toyota Suppliers Club where he lobbied necessary measures for the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) Program.

"Without his untiring dedication to serve its members, many Japanese businesses would not have survived the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Koshikawa. DMS