Marcos: No NPA guerrilla front in Philippines as of December 2023

There is no active New People’s Army (NPA) guerrilla front in the country as of December last year as a result of the government’s anti-communist insurgency campaign, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reported on Saturday.

“Mapag-usapan din po natin ‘yung mga internal security threats ika nga. Ang mga kasama rito ay ang ating mga kapulisan, ang ating mga sundalo, ang Department of National Defense,” Marcos said in a video message posted on social media.

“Last year, nakapag-neutralize tayo ng 1,399 members of communist and local terrorist groups. Nakakuha tayo ng 1,751 na firearms, na baril through capture, confiscation, recovery, and sa mga surrender. Ngayon, may?maaari na nating maireport na wala ng active NPA guerrilla front as of December of 2023.”

The accomplishments underscored the government’s steadfast commitment to peace and stability, Marcos said as he praised the good performance of the nation’s security forces.

These developments have been through the concerted efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of National Defense (DND), and government intelligence agencies, he added.

“Sa tulong ng ating AFP, PNP, at intelligence agencies, patuloy lamang ang ating kampanya laban sa terorismo sa loob ng Pilipinas.”

Separately this week, the Marcos administration extended a total of PhP91.47 million to former rebels and surrenderees as financial assistance under its Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) package administered by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The DILG said in its year-end report that a total of 1,119 former rebels, consisting of 821 NPA fighters and 298 Militia ng Bayan (MB) members, received financial assistance as of end of November 2023.

Among the various assistance under the DILG package include immediate assistance with 1,055 beneficiaries; livelihood assistance, 713 recipients; reintegration assistance, 1,074 beneficiaries; and remuneration to the 264 firearms they turned over to government forces. Presidential News Desk