DOF to implement 'new ideas, new commitments' under Recto, says Marcos

New ideas and commitments will be implemented in the Department of Finance (DOF) under the leadership of newly appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We have so many new ideas and new commitments that we have taken on so that for the improvement of the economy,” Marcos said in a media interview during the oath-taking of Recto last Friday.

Marcos is confident that Recto will come up with new ideas that the country needs for the transformation of the economy.

Marcos clarified the policies in the agency will remain the same. “So, the policies remain the same. The fiscal discipline will remain the same,” he said.

Asked if Recto would introduce tax reforms under his leadership, Marcos said he wanted the new Finance chief to look into the operations of the DOF first and analyze the important issues in the department.

The President also said his economic team will be coming up with the list of priorities in terms of specific projects and the development of the proposal that were made during his foreign trips. Presidential News Desk