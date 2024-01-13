PCG, Germany strengthen cooperation on law enforcement

he Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Federal Republic of Germany have strengthened cooperation on law enforcement and anti-piracy training, as well as person-to-person exchange.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, shared this latest development with local and foreign media partners after the courtesy visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the National Headquarters, Port Area Thursday.

"We talked broadly about three things. One is their increasing support for the development of drones for the Philippine Coast Guard. We will also be pursuing more training opportunities to broaden skills the Coast Guard would need. We would also be increasing our person-to-person exchange to further deepen the relationship between Germany and the Philippine Coast Guard," Gavan said.

According to the Coast Guard Commandant, the PCG will utilize at least four more drones that Germany will donate to enhance the performance of its mandated functions.

Currently, the PCG uses two drones donated by Germany in 2022, specifically in training Coast Guard Aviation Force pilots.

"Gagamitin natin sa search and rescue operations para mas madali nating mahanap yung mga missing persons or missing vessels. Gagamitin natin sa marine pollution response. Gagamitin din natin sa West Philippine Sea, Benham Rise, sa ating areas 'dun sa South para ma-improve ang maritime domain awareness, para mas efficient at mas targeted ang operations," Gavan said.

While the Coast Guard Commandant and Baerbock did not specifically discuss having joint patrols in the WPS, Gavan said he is not discounting that the PCG and Germany may want to tackle and pursue this capability building initiative in the future.

"Importante sa atin na kasama natin yung mga malalaking ekonomiya na magbigay sa atin ng suporta upang ma-maintain natin yung rules-based peace and order, para sa kapayapaan ng buong mundo," Gavan said.

As part of the courtesy visit, the PCG welcomed Baerbock on board BRP Gabriela Silang, where she was briefed on its regular operations and how the PCG's offshore patrol vessel from France support the performance of Coast Guard functions. PCG