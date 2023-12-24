「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
29度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P3,860
$100=P5,520

12月24日のまにら新聞から

73% expect Christmas to be happy: SWS

［ 116 words｜2023.12.24｜英字 (English) ］

At least 73 percent expect Christmas to be happy just like last year with only six percent saying it will be otherwise, Social Weather Stations (SWS) said on Saturday.

Twenty one percent see Christmas as ''neither happy nor sad'', SWS said.

The 73 percent expecting a happy Christmas is the same as in 2022 and 23 points above the record-low 50 percent in 2020.

The Fourth Quarter 2023 Social Weather Survey was conducted from December 8 to 11, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Face-to-face is the standard interviewing method for Social Weather Stations. DMS

前の記事2023年12月24日 次の記事2023年12月24日