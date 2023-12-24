73% expect Christmas to be happy: SWS

At least 73 percent expect Christmas to be happy just like last year with only six percent saying it will be otherwise, Social Weather Stations (SWS) said on Saturday.

Twenty one percent see Christmas as ''neither happy nor sad'', SWS said.

The 73 percent expecting a happy Christmas is the same as in 2022 and 23 points above the record-low 50 percent in 2020.

The Fourth Quarter 2023 Social Weather Survey was conducted from December 8 to 11, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Face-to-face is the standard interviewing method for Social Weather Stations. DMS