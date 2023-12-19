Filipino Hamas hostage returns to Philippines

Gelienor Pacheco, one of the Filipino hostages of Hamas, returned to the Philippines on Monday.

Pacheco was greeted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport by his family, including his wife, children, and his mother.

He was also welcomed by Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) officials as well as Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss.

Pacheco was released on November 24 and has been held captive in Gaza since October 7, when the war between Israel and Hamas broke out. Jaspearl Tan/DMS