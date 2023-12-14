PH votes for UN resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire

As the country expressed "deep concern" on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Philippines changed its position and voted in favor of United Nations' resolution which calls for immediate ceasefire in the war affected area.

"While we condemn the October 7 terrorist attacks perpetuated by Hamas, the Philippines emphasizes adherence to International Humanitarian Law, especially the principles of proportionality and distinction in response to security threats. It is imperative that any military action consider the impact on civilians and strives to minimize, if not eliminate, collateral damage," Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo, Philippine Permanent Representative to UN said during the 10th Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday (New York time).

"We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Philippines believes that a humanitarian ceasefire is crucial to halt the loss of life and suffering. This ceasefire is a necessary step to facilitate the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to all affected civilians, irrespective of their affiliation," he added.

Lagdameo also "call on all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians especially women and children."

"Upholding these laws is essential in ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals affected by this conflict," he said.

"Finally, the Philippines seeks to contribute to a solution that respects the rights and needs of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians. We advocate for a peaceful resolution that upholds international law and leads to lasting peace and security in the region," he added.

It can be recalled that the Philippines has previously abstained from voting for the UN resolution calling for humanitarian ceasefire after thousands of Palestinians including women and children were killed during the retaliatory attacks in Gaza last October. Robina Asido/DMS