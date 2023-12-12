FDI registers $422 million net inflows in September

Foreign direct investment (FDI) registered $422 million net inflows in September, albeit lower by 42.2 percent than the $731 million recorded in the same month in 2022

This resulted as all major FDI components posted lower net inflows during the month. In particular, non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments decreased by 47.8 percent to $238 million from $456 million in September 2022.

Likewise, non-residents’ net investments in equity capital (other than reinvestment of earnings) and their reinvestment of earnings declined by 43.9 percent to $105 million (from $187 million) and 9.9 percent to $79 million (from $87 million), respectively.

Non-residents’ equity capital placements in the country during the reference month came mostly from Japan, Singapore, and the United States.

These were invested largely in the financial and insurance;construction; and manufacturing industries.

For the first three quarters of 2023, FDI net inflows reached $5.9 billion, 15.9 percent lower than the $7 billion net inflows recorded in the comparable period last year.

FDI declined on the back of persistent global economic uncertainties, which continued to affect investor decisions.