Magnitude 6 aftershock recorded in Hinatuan: Phivolcs

A strong aftershock shook Hintuan, Surigao del Sur Sunday afternoon s day after a magnitude 7.4 quake hit the area, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The magnitude 6 quake took place at 6:36 pm, with epicenter located 91 kilometers east of Hinatuan. The quake, tectonic in origin had a depth of 10 kilometers.

Phivolcs said damage is expected.

Instrumental Intensity III was felt in Tandag, Surigao del Sur. DMS