DENR allows two suspended reclamation activities to resume in Manila Bay

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) allowed the resumption of the two suspended reclamation activities at the Manila Bay after passing government assessment.

This was revealed by Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga in a press briefing in Malacanang Palace on Wednesday.

Loyzaga said the developers behind the reclamation activities were able to "substantially" address government concerns on their projects during several technical conferences.

"After they complied with what was required ? documentation-wise and then review-wise as well overall ? the DENR actually submitted a report and they had in fact substantially complied," she said.

Loyzaga said the DENR sent their report to the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), which has the power to order resumption of activity.

Loyzaga made the pronouncement after the Pasay City government announced that the reclamation projects under the Pasay Eco-City Coastal Development known as "Pasay 265" a joint venture of Pasay Harbor Corp., and "Pasay 360" a project of SM Smart City Infrastructure and Development Corp. will push through.

In a statement, PRA noted that both projects are fully aligned with the stringent Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECC) and Area Clearances (AC) conditions of DENR.

The PRA said that both projects will be subjected to "rigorous and continuous monitoring" to ensure the sustained compliance with ECC and AC conditions.

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda said that the Pasay Eco-City Coastal Development will generate P563 billion for the government. DMS