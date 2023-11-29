Traffic in Manila is expected to ease with the reopening of Lagusnilad underpass

The traffic in the capital city of the country is expected to ease as the newly improved Lagusnilad underpass reopened on Tuesday morning.

In an interview with reporters, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna noted that the reopening of one of the major thoroughfares in the city is very timely to ease the traffic congestion as more people from other areas are visiting Manila before and during the holiday season.

"The opening is very timely for the upcoming Christmas season since it is a major thoroughfare going to Divisoria and Recto. It's reopening this morning will give a big relief (in the traffic)," she said.

Lacuna said the repair made for Lagusnilad underpass which was closed to motorists since May this year includes concreting of road, waterproofing, installation of road lights and solar roads studs as well as drainage system upgrade to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

Aside from Lacuna, the reopening of Lagusnilad underpass was also witnessed by Vice Mayor Yul Servo-Nieto, Rep. Irwin Tieng, the members of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department of Engineering and Public Works (DPEW).

Lacuna expressed hope that flooding will no longer be experienced following the repair made to improve the Lagusnilad underpass.

"We expect that there will be no flooding here during the rainy season, it is now cemented and not just made of asphalt and with the help of the upgraded pumping system that will be funded by Cong. Irwin Tieng we can be assured that there will be no flooding in this area, because this is below sea level that is why it is always flooded," she said.

However, Lacuna noted that Tieng who initially provided 20 million for the repair of the underpass, also offered additional funds to further upgrade the pumping system to make sure that the area will not be flooded again.

In addition to the 20 million provided by Tieng, the local government of Manila also allotted 50 million pesos for the repair of the underpass.Robina Asido/DMS