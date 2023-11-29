NSC allows civilian group to proceed with Christmas convoy in West Philippine Sea

The National Security Council (NSC) allowed a civilian group to proceed with their Christmas convoy in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement released Tuesday, the NSC said they met with the leaders of the Atin Ito coalition leaders last week to discuss their planned convoy.

“Both parties agreed that a convoy to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal would not be advisable at this time since the safety of the civilian convoy is of paramount consideration,” the NSC said.

However, the civilian convoy would be allowed to pass through Ayungin Shoal to other maritime features in the West Philippine Sea “as far as practicable”.

The NSC said that the convoy would also visit Pagasa Island to bring Christmas gifts to troops stationed there and where they will hand over to the military the portion for the soldiers staying in BRP Sierra Madre.

“There, Christmas gifts and donated supplies for BRP Sierra Madre will be turned over to the Philippine Navy-AFP and to the Philippine Coast Guard for delivery during the regular rotation and resupply (RORE) missions. By visiting the other PH-occupied features, the Christmas convoy will be able to visit a vaster area of the WPS and bring Christmas cheer directly to more fisherfolk and front liners,” the NSC said.

According to the NSC, the agreement between them and the civilian group “ensures the safety and security of the Christmas Convoy, ensures the timely delivery of donated items to our fisherfolk and front liners, and upholds our sovereign rights to the WPS”.

In an ambush interview at a forum, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said the Atin Ito coalition requested for the PCG to escort them as they sail through the West Philippine Sea but they are still ironing out the details.

He said the coalition plans to have around 40 vessels in their convoy.

“They told us 40 vessels will be coming with them. You can just imagine how hard it would be to make those 40 ships move. There are some logistical issues that have to be resolved. So we told them to coordinate with the (Western Command) and the Coast Guard, and those activities are being conducted right now,” he told reporters.

Malaya said that tensions outside Ayungin Shoal are not as intense.

“Well, the tension outside of the Ayungin Shoal is low. The tensions in the other areas of the West Philippine Sea are not that high. The main problem is the tension in Ayungin Shoal. The tensions in other places usually involve swarming and shadowing of our troops,” he said.

“They have other requested Coast Guard support. So we will see what kind of ship the Philippine Coast Guard can deploy to ensure the safety and security of the convoy,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS