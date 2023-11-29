Ph “working closely” with Japan on RAA, expects more maritime patrols

The government is “working closely” with Japan to forge a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), an official of the National Security Council (NSC) said Tuesday.

A Department of National Defense (DND) team flew to Tokyo for negotiations on the RAA.

“We are now working closely with the Japanese government for example for a Reciprocal Access Agreement. There are many developments in the international agreement that I think will simply strengthen the posture of the Philippines to show the world we have the support of many other nations,” NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said at the Stratbase Forum.

Malaya also said they expect to have more joint maritime patrols next year in the West Philippine Sea with other countries, including Australia.

“The relationship between Australia and the Philippines has been very strong for many, many years and we can expect more joint activities with them aside from interoperability and also to show the world that we stand for common principles?the principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific and international rules-based order,” he said.

“We also look forward to joint patrols with other nations. There are many countries that have come forward who expressed their willingness to work with us,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS