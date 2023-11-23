Philippine and United Navy ships conduct passing exercise in the West Philippine Sea

Philippine Navy corvette BRP Conrado Yap and United States Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS10) performed passing exercises (PASSEX) in the West Philippine Sea.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs office chief said the passing exercise is part of the three day maritime cooperative activity (MCA) between US and Philippine forces from November 21 to 23.

He said the two ships which are both part of the joint maritime patrol between Philippines and the United States "met and linked up" on Tuesday night at the west of Lubang Island.

Trinidad said during the PASSEX the two navies test its communication capabilities for real-life scenarios.

He said the MCA "is an umbrella term for a series of routine goodwill activities at sea" which "includes passing exercises, joint voyages, officer of the watch maneuvers, communications checks, and cross deck operations, among others".

"The MCA demonstrates the commitment of the AFP and USINDOPACOM to the PH-US alliance and in maintaining regional stability and security in accordance with international law and the rules-based international order," he added. Robina Asido/DMS