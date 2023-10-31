Comelec declares BSKE as ''generally peaceful''

The Commission on Election (Comelec) declared this year's Barangay Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) as ''generally peaceful'' despite several shooting incidents monitored in the Bangsamoro Region.

This was declared by Comelec chairman George Garcia in a press conference after the election precinct formally closed around 3 pm on Monday.

"Generally from 5 am when we had our early voting in Muntinlupa and Naga City until now our election is generally peaceful, although there are some violent incidents especially in Bangsamoro, but like what we said yesterday in the entire Abra province we have not heard any problem," he said.

"In the 365 areas under red category, we have not monitored any incidents aside from Maguindanao and Lanao del Norte even in Butig, Lanao del Sur they are not included in the red category areas. That is why we are surprise we there are incidents there, but overall it did not prevent our citizen to vote in that areas," he added.

He said there was huge interest among voters as seen in the long lines in polling precincts.

"Based on initial estimates, we are likely to reach our target percentage. Even if it is just in the range of 70 to 75 percent, we can say the elections has been successful," said Garcia.

Garcia said they are hoping to reach at least 75 percent voter turnout for the BSKE.

Garcia said 77 percent of voters turnout was recorded in the detention facility of the Bureau of Jail and Management Penology (BJMP) and 92 percent for the New Bilibid Prison under the Bureau of Correction.

"When it comes to persons deprived of liberty (PDL) voting, in BJMP, the voter turnout reached 77 percent for BJMP, in BuCor at the Bilibid Prison, 92 percent were able to vote," he said.

"Generally our election was very peaceful, but we will continue to monitor until this evening because the counting will end around 8 to 8:30 pm and the proclamation may reach until 10 to 10:30 pm," he added. Robina Asido/DMS