Over 700 alleged human trafficking victims rescued in Pasay

Over 700 suspected victims of human trafficking were rescued from two

Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) firms in Pasay City on Friday evening.

A team from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), and Philippine National Police swooped down on a building at the corner of Harrison and William streets at around 9:45 pm.

PAOCC executive director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said the

operation was based on a search warrant issued by a court against the

POGOs whose licenses were revoked by the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor).

Nine people believed to be top executives of the POGO firms were arrested.

Cruz said 731 foreigners and Filipinos were rescued, including seven Filipina women who were required in an aquarium-style viewing chamber.

“Torture devices have also been recovered on the fourth floor,” Cruz

said in a message on Viber.

Nine vaults which contained an unspecified amount of cash believed to

be proceeds from human trafficking activities were secured. DMS