AFP spokesman says reported harassment of Chinese military vessel on Navy ship disturbing

A military official admitted that the reported harassment of a Chinese military vessel on the supply vessel of the Philippine Navy in the West Philippine Sea is disturbing.

"It is (disturbing) but it is their doing. What prevents accidents from happening are the navigational skills of our sailors, and the professional and restrained conduct of our people," Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman Col. Medel Aguilar said on Monday.

"It was the (People's Liberation Army - Navy) PLA-N that changed its course after the exchanges of challenges. In the exchanges of challenges, our Navy personnel warned them that they were violating specific provisions of Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea. Still, the act of deliberately attempting to cross the path of our vessel is irresponsible and unprofessional," he added.

Aguilar noted that it's up to China if they continue the harassment against Philippine Navy ships but he reiterated that "such actions will only destroy their image further internationally."

"It’s up to them but such actions will only destroy their image further internationally as such actions show how they disrespect international laws and conventions and reveal their blatant disregard to the well-being of other people’s lives," he said.

"Be firm and strong in protecting our people and what belongs to them," Aguilar said this was the instruction to the military troops if China continues its harassment.

During the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing, National Security Council assistant director general Jonathan Malaya assures the public that the Philippine Navy will continue the deliver supplies to military troops in the occupied features in the West Philippine Sea despite the harassment of China.

"Despite the aggression coming from the Chinese Coast Guard or the Peoples Liberation Army Navy vessels in the West Philippine Sea, we will continue to conduct maritime patrols, (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) ISR and sovereignty patrols in the West Philippine Sea to assert Philippine national interest," he said. Robina Asido/DMS