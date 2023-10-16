House of Representatives website gets hacked

The website of the House of Representatives was hacked on Sunday, the third government agency to have been hit by hackers.

The attack was done by a group called “3MUSKETEERZ”.

An image of a “trollface” could be seen on the lower chamber’s website with text that reads: “You’ve been hacked. Have a nice day.”

The text “Happy April Fullz kahit October pa lang (Happy April Fools even if it’s still October)” was displayed underneath the image.

Following the cyber attack, the website went offline.

House of Representatives Secretary General Reginald Velasco later issued a statement saying their website experienced “unauthorized access”.

“Immediate steps have been taken to address the issue, and we are working closely with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, and law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter,” Velasco said.

Velasco also assured the public that they will “implement additional measures to prevent such incidents in the future.”

He warned Filipinos to be wary of suspicious emails or other communications claiming to be from the House of Representatives.

Before this, one of the systems of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) was hacked.

A few weeks ago, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) previously reported experiencing a Medusa ransomware attack, allegedly leading to the data of employees and members getting stolen. Jaspearl Tan/DMS