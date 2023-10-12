Two OFWs killed in Israel, says DFA

By Robina Asido

A 42-year-old man from Pampanga and a 33-year woman from Pangasinan, who was newly married, are the two overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who were killed due to the Hamas attack in Israel, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

"The Philippines condemns the killing of two Filipino nationals and all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result of Hamas actions against Israel," Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo said in his post at X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

A third body is being subjected to DNA tests to confirm if the person is a Filipino, an official added during a Palace briefing.

Philippine government officials in Israel did not name the two confirmed fatalities due to their families request for privacy.

The Philippine government is also still validating the death of another OFW through DNA testing. Three Filipinos remain missing and a total of 26 others were rescued with one recovering from gunshot wound while another OFW was discharged from the hospital after inhaling smoke.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo De Vega said the two OFWs were killed during the first day of the attack in southern Israel last Saturday.

Manalo said "the Philippines is ready to work with other countries towards a long-lasting resolution to the conflict, in accordance with pertinent UN Security Council Resolutions and the general principles of international law."

"The Philippine government will continue to provide all possible assistance to distressed Filipinos nationals in Israel and Palestine," he added.

As he expressed sadness over the death of the two OFWs, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denounced the violence and terror attacks in Israel and vowed continued support to affected Filipinos.

“My heart is heavy upon hearing confirmation of the deaths of two Filipinos in Israel. The Philippines condemns these killings and stands firmly against the ongoing terror and violence,” Marcos said in a statement.

In a statement, the Embassy of Israel in the Philippines also expressed their sympathy to the families of the two OFWs.

"The Embassy of the State of Israel in Manila expresses its deepest sympathies to the families of the two OFWs who were confirmed dead due to the Hamas terror attacks in Israel," it said.

"We offer prayers as well to those who are still missing. We strongly condemn the acts of terrorism by Hamas towards the innocent Israeli citizens and other nationalities in Israel. Israel will continue to defend itself against Hamas," it added. DMS