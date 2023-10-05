Philippine defense chief eyes security pact with Japan by yearend

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. is looking at the approval before yearend of a security agreement between the Philippines and Japan.

Teodoro, speaking to reporters at the Korea National Day reception Tuesday evening, said most issues in the proposed accord, called “reciprocal access agreement” or also known as Visiting Forces Agreement - have been resolved.

"We would want to fasttrack it because Senate is also waiting for it," Teodoro said. "Our target is within the year."

Regarding joint sail, Teodoro said it is ''okay.'' '' But they (Japan) really need to participate in planning so I'm fast-tracking it as much as possible," he said.

Teodoro said he is waiting for comments from the Department of Foreign Affairs before the agreement is sent to the Senate for ratification.

"There are some issues they (DFA) need clarity on, but I think it's gonna be resolved already," Teodoro said.

Only the United States and Australia have similar security and defense accords with the Philippines. DMS