8月28日のまにら新聞から

Pole vaulter Obiena takes silver in world athletics championship

2023.8.28｜英字 (English)

Ernest John Obiena finished second by clearing six meters, matching his personal best and the Asian mark last June, in his second attempt in the pole vault at the world athletics championship in Budapest, Hungary.

This is the first silver medal won by a Filipino athlete in this event. Obiena surpassed his bronze medal finish at the 2022 world championship in Eugene, Oregon with a leap of 5.94 meters.

The 27-year-old Obiena failed to clear 6.05 meters and 6.10 meters to settle for the silver behind Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, who did 6.10 meters.

Tied for third at 5.95 meters were Kurtis Marschall of Australia and Chris Nilsen of the United States.

Obiena vaulted 5.75 meters and 5.85 meters on his second try before going past 5.90 meters and 5.95 meters on his first attempt. DMS

