Philippine Navy joins exercise with Japan, US and Australia

The Philippine Navy conducted a quadrilateral exercise with Japan, United States and Australian military forces on Thursday.

This was announced by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in its website on Friday.

In its announcement, JMSDF stated that its "Indo-Pacific Deployment 2023 (IPD23) units conducted a Quadrilateral exercise with the United States Navy (USN), the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), the Royal Australian Air force (RAAF) and the Philippine Navy (PN) in order to strengthen cooperation to realize a free and open indo-pacific."

According to the JMSDF, the quadrilateral exercise aims to improve its tactical capabilities and to strengthen cooperation among the JMSDF, the USN, the RAN, the RAAF and the PN.

The exercise that include replenishment at sea and photo exercise in the vicinity of Manila was participated by Izumo and Samidare of JMSDF; USS Mobile of USN; HMAS Canbera and HMAS Anzac of RAN; F-35A multi-role, supersonic, stealth fighter aircraft of RAAF and BRP Davao Del Sur from the Philippine Navy.

The F-35A, HMAS Canbera and HMAS Anzac of Australian Defense Forces were among the assets that joined the 1st Amphibious and Land Operations of the Indo-Pacific Endeavor 2023 (ALON) exercise with the Philippines and US forces in Zambales Friday.

Izumo and Samidare docked at the South Harbor on Friday. Robina Asido/DMS