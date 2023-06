COVID-19 cases have gone down for the second week, placing the weekly average at 1,301 from May 29 to June 4, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

"This is 22 percent lower than cases reported from May 22 to 28," said the DOH.

For the May 22 to 28 period, the DOH said the country averaged 1,667 cases daily.

There were 10 deaths while additional severe and critical cases came in at 77. DMS