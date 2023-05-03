Rail systems ramp up measures vs COVID-19 as cases still rising

All rail systems of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) have been directed to ramp up preventive measures against COVID-19 as active cases are still on the rise across the country.

Assistant Transportation Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino reminded the operators of the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and Philippine National Railways (PNR) to strictly enforce wearing of face masks in all trains and stations.

All officials, employees and personnel in the rail sector shall also be subjected to mandatory COVID-19 testing should anyone suffer from symptoms of the virus, Aquino stressed.

The directives were issued after the Department of Health (DOH) recorded a 42 percent increase in average daily new COVID-19 cases?or 637 new infections per day?during the final week of April 2023.

“The Department of Transportation would like to remind all rail operators to remain vigilant and ramp up preventive measures against COVID-19, as the number of cases is still on the rise,” Aquino said.

“As such, we direct all rail operators to strictly enforce the wearing of face masks in all trains and stations. Furthermore, we require all officials, employees, and personnel in the railways sector to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing should anyone suffer from symptoms of the virus,” she added.

Aquino also reiterated the rail sector’s policy that “talking with fellow commuters or on the phone inside trains is strictly prohibited to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The rail sector official added that disinfection activities shall remain consistent in all trains and stations.

“We urge all rail operators to undertake these measures with the health and safety of each commuter on top of mind. Let us work together to ensure the safety of everyone during these challenging times,” Aquino said. DOTr