Average COVID-19 cases above 600, DOH says ''all areas on uptrend''

Average daily COVID-19 cases are now at 637 for the period of April 24 to 30, up 42 percent from April 17 to 23, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

"All areas are on an uptrend, with NCR exhibiting steepest increase," said the DOH.

No deaths were reported over the past seven days.

In a press briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they expect the upward trend in cases to persist until June.

" Hopefully, after June, we can see cases beginning to decline," said Vergeire.

She said the surge in cases can be attributed to a "multitude of factors".

"We have the virus constantly mutating and producing subvariants. Also, the behaviour and mobility of the people that leads to more interaction. All of these things are possible reasons for the increase in cases," said Vergeire.

Vergeire said the DOH told hospitals to prepare for a possible increase in COVID-19 admissions in the coming weeks. DMS