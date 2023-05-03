Pagasa raises El Nino alert

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised an El Nino Alert on Monday after it said there is an 80 percent chance that the weather phenomenon may emerge in the June-July-August season and will persist until first quarter of 2024.

''Recent conditions and model forecasts indicate that El Nino may emerge in the coming season (June-July-August) at 80 percent probability and may persist until the first quarter of 2024,'' it said.

''With this development, the Pagasa El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) Alert and Warning System is now raised to El Nino Alert,'' said Pagasa.

El Nino is characterized by unusually warmer than average sea surface temperatures at the central and eastern equatorial Pacific (CEEP).

El Nino increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions such as dry spells and droughts in some areas of the country.

However, over the western part of the country, above-normal rainfall conditions during the southwest monsoon season may also be expected.

Pagasa said it will monitor the development of this ENSO phenomenon. DMS