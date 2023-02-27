Marcos admin to upskill workers with expected influx of foreign investors

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is preparing for the entry of more foreign investors in the country, particularly by ensuring that the Philippines has a pool of well-educated and highly-skilled workforce.

The DOLE, under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is paying attention in resolving jobs mismatch issues through the upskilling of Filipino workers, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said during the Bagong Pilipinas episode aired on Saturday.

Laguesma said upskilling of workers must be industry-led as well as demand- and market-driven so that workers can find employment that suit their skills.

“Tinitingnan natin na dapat magkaroon tayo ng epektibo na labor information system, ikukumpara natin ‘yan sa iba-ibang mga rehiyon kung nasaan ‘yung mga available nang sa gayon ay makatulong tayo din pag may mga naghahanap ng ideal na lugar kung saan sila mag-i-invest,” Laguesma said.

“Bukod diyan kailangan din nating palakasin ‘yung sistema ng ating digitalization ng mga available na mga jobs nang sa ganun mayroong pagkakataon na makapamili ‘yung ating mga manggagawa kung saan nila gustong magtrabaho, anong klase ng trabaho," the DOLE secretary pointed out.

Laguesma added that jobs mismatch issues can also be addressed by conducting jobs fair, with the DOLE focusing on knowing the requirements of every industry to effectively address them.

Another focus of the Marcos administration is ensuring that the Philippines has a cheap and stable energy supply that could sustain manufacturing industries that create jobs with the expected influx of foreign investors.

During the same episode, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said the DOE targets to have 35 percent of the country’s supply coming from renewable energy sources (RE) by 2030, and 50 percent by 2040.

Fuentebella said the shift to RE is timely because of the very high fuel prices that add burden to power generating plants, adding the country’s offshore potential is so ideal and can sustain its future energy demand.

Part of the government’s initiative to lower electricity prices is diversification of energy sourcing, Fuentebella added.

The DOE official said another government strategy is educating the public on saving energy so the Philippines can address other issues such as inflation, environmental degradation, high electricity prices and the country’s competitiveness with other countries. Presidential News Desk