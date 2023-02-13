Marcos admin to review 'tripartite agreement' with US, Japan

The Philippines will review a “tripartite agreement” with its two close allies, the United States and Japan, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Friday.

In an interview with Japan’s Kyodo News, the President said one of the “many other issues” raised by the Philippine delegation in Tokyo is fostering alliances with its long-time partners.

“It is something that we certainly are going to be studying upon my return to the Philippines. I think just part of the continuing process of strengthening our alliances because in this rather confusing, and I dare say dangerous situations, that we have, I’m not talking only about the South China Sea, I’m not only talking about the Indo-Pacific region but, of course, there is a conflict still ongoing in Ukraine and the rather disturbing effects that it has all around the world,” the President pointed out.

The chief executive said this is part of a “continuing and ongoing” process to make more “solid partnerships and alliances that we are beginning to put together in our areas.”

“So that is, I think, a central element to…providing some sort of stability in the face of all these problems that we are seeing around us,” Marcos said.

Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier agreed to bolster Manila and Tokyo’s defense and security relations.

In a joint statement, the two Asian leaders resolved to “increase the defense capabilities of their own countries, and further strengthen overall security cooperation.”

This will be done through strategic reciprocal port calls and aircraft visits, transfer of more defense equipment and technology, continuous cooperation on previously-transferred defense equipment, and capacity building. Presidential News Desk